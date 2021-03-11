TuneCore Expands To Latin America

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie digital music distributor TuneCore has expanded to Latin America with the launch of operations supporting artists in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Domican Republic, Puerto Rico and Spain.

TuneCore LATAM will be headed-up by Bruno Duque, who has been leading TuneCore’s operations in Brazil and will expand his remit to the entire region.

In his expanded role at TuneCore, Duque will report to Faryal Khan-Thompson, the company’s Vice President of International.

Duque began his career at t Sony Music in Los Angeles in the Latin Music Division but has also done stints at digital content distributor iMusica, where he focused on licensing and label relations.

“Independent music continues to grow in market share on a worldwide basis. In Latin America in particular, there are many local artists, popular in their own countries, with so much potential to appeal to audiences around the world. With TuneCore and Bruno on the ground in LATAM, we are able to localize our operations and communicate with these artists to support them both locally and globally,” said Khan-Thompson.

“Latin America is a region rich and diverse in music,” added Duque. “Whether it is Puerto Rican reggaeton, Dominican merengue, Colombian cumbia, or myriad other genres, there is so much musical creativity going on in the region that not only deserves to be heard by a wider audience, but also deserves to generate revenue for the artists. As digital music and streaming services continue to grow across LATAM, TuneCore is ready to support independent artists to create larger audiences and long-lasting, sustainable careers.”