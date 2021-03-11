Songtradr Acquires The Award-Winning Sound Design Company Song Zu

(CelebrityAccess) — B2B music licensing marketplace Songtradr announced the acquisition of the delightfully named music and sound-design company Song Zu.

Song Zu works in all areas of custom audio, including soundtracks for advertisements on TV and radio, online content, VR and installation spaces. The company operates in Australia and the Asia Pacific region and maintains studios in Sydney and Singapore.

Their clients have included Netflix, HBO, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Google, Amazon, and Guinness, among others, and the company has attained international recognition, including awards such as the Gold Clios, Cannes Gold Lions, London International Awards (LIA) for Best Music and Sound Design Company of the Year, and more.

Songtradr will integrate Song Zu into their recently launched platform, ‘Vinyl by Songtradr’, alongside acquired companies, Big Sync Music and Cuesongs. The platform provides users with direct access to human curated resources for commercial licensing, as well as re-cleared music, sonic branding, custom composition and more.

“Song Zu is the region’s leading custom music composition house and has such a rich history,” said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. “As we continue to expand into the APAC region, Song Zu is a natural fit and greatly complements our global music ecosystem.”

“We are well established in the APAC region and are looking forward to joining the Songtradr family, expanding our product offering and increasing our global footprint,” added Ian Lew, Managing Director and Partner of Song Zu. “Enhancing our initiatives with Songtradr’s technology is a truly exciting opportunity for us as our clients’ needs rapidly evolve.”

Song Zu is the second major acquisition for Songtradr, since the completion of their Series C funding round in July 2020, which provided an infusion of $30m for the company, and follows the purchase of Cuesongs in November 2020.