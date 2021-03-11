Biffy Clyro Reschedules UK Tour Due TO Ongoing COVID Restrictions

(CelebrityAccess) – Scottish alt-rock group Biffy Clyro is the latest band to reschedule tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The group was set to hit the road for a string of dates in the UK as part of their Fingers Crossed Tour but the shows have now been pushed back to the Autumn of 2021.

“Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April – however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November. We can’t wait to get back out and see you all when it’s safe to do so, and until then we send everyone our love,” the band said in a statement posted to their social media.

The rescheduled dates are now scheduled to get underway on October 29th at Liverpool University and conclude on November 4th at the O2 Academy in Bristol.

Biffy Clyro are touring in support of their eighth studio album “A Celebration of Endings” which they released in August 2020.

Rescheduled tourdates include:

29 October Liverpool University

20 October Cambridge Corn Exchange

31 October Sheffield O2 Academy

2 November London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 November Southampton, O2 Guildhall

4 November Bristol, O2 Academy