One More Spotify Stat That May Make You Rethink A Career In Music

(Hypebot) — Our recent post 8 Spotify stats that may make you rethink your career in music got a lot of attention and now we have another concerning Spotify stat to add to the list.

As we wrote, just 13,400 artists are generating over $50,000 a year on Spotify. That’s out of 7 million total acts on the streamer.

MBW did the math, and this means that just 0.2% of artists on Spotify are generating $50,000 per year.

$50,000 is roughly the median annual wage in the US.

To be fair, Spotify is just one source of income for artists, but when you think about that $50,000 being divided with 3 other bandmates and commissioned by managers and publishers it – like much of the rest of the 8 Spotify stats – that may make you rethink your career in music is fairly depressing.

