CTS Eventim Signs Ticketing Deal With Borussia Mönchengladbach

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and events company CTS Eventim announced it has secured a ticketing partnership with the Westphalian football club Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The deal, which Eventim characterized as long-term, will see the club handle its ticket sales for home matches using the EVENTIM.Tixx software provided by EVENTIM Sports.

Borussia’s fans will be able to use a single e login identity for all ticketing interactions with the team, including buying and selling tickets on the secondary market directly in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s online ticket shop.

Borussia, which is part of Germany’s elite Bundesliga league, is based in the 54,000-capacity Borussia Park.

“By partnering with Eventim, we want to and will be optimizing the service we provide our fans when selling tickets to our home matches and modernizing ourselves on a sustainable basis by expanding our electronic ticketing,” said the team’s manager Stephan Schippers.

“We are pleased to welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach as another top club in Germany that has decided to adopt our digitalization solutions. Borussia Mönchengladbach is one of the best-managed clubs in Germany and a pioneer in terms of innovation and digitalization. So we are all the more pleased that Borussia has placed its trust in the expertise we have gained over many years on the sports market. We look forward full of anticipation to working with one of the most successful and long-standing clubs in Germany,” added Karsten Elbrecht, managing director of CTS Eventim Sports.