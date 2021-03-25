RBC Bluesfest Partners With Ottawa Tourism For Hotel Room Concert Series

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Ottawa Tourism and RBC Bluesfest announced they are partnering for a unique concert concept that will feature exclusive concert and comedy experiences at local hotels on Ottawa.

The Room Service Concert Series will take place over eight nights between April 9 and 30 with fans renting a room at a participating hotel and receiving access to the scheduled entertainment for the night, which will be shown exclusively through the hotel’s television system.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. each night and last approximately three hours. Each evening’s entertainment will be hosted and moderated by Lola Plaku, CEO of New York-based Lola Media Group which specializes in artist marketing, brand development and management.

The lineup includes:

• Friday, April 9: Alan Doyle; Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy; Fortunate Ones

• Saturday, April 10: Myles Goodwyn; Tim Hicks, Lindsay Ell

• Friday, April 16: Lennon Stella; Sofia Franklyn; Larkin Poe

• Saturday, April 17: Gerry Dee; Jeremy Hotz; Kyle Brownrigg (comedy)

• Thursday, April 22: A Virtual Conversation with Pete Davidson and Alex Moffat from SNL; Orville Peck

• Friday, April 23: Third Eye Blind; Moon vs Sun; Nefe

• Saturday, April 24: Walk Off The Earth; Fousheé; Lido Pimienta

• Friday, April 30: Colin James; Booker T. Jones; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

For each show, fans will have a chance to submit questions for specific artists to answer during a live Q&A session! Fans will also be able to interact with other guests through live chat during the show.

Guests can further tailor their experience to meet budgetary constraints by indulging in room service, ordering takeout, or visiting area attractions with Ottawa Tourism providing safe suggestions.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to provide memorable weekend experiences,” says Mark Monahan, executive director of RBC Bluesfest. “While we wait to enjoy in-person events again, we’ve found a way to scratch that itch for a shared entertainment experience by bringing together a variety of great artists for hotel patrons to enjoy.”