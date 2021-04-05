Hundreds Attend Prayer Vigil For DMX

WHITE PLAINS, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Hundreds of supporters attended a prayer vigil held outside of a White Plains hospital on Monday where rapper DMX remains on life support following a heart attack on Friday night.

In an email to the Associated Press, the family of DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, said he is facing “serious health issues” and was in a coma with his breathing supported by a ventilator.

Simmons’ longtime lawyer, Murray Richman also confirmed to the Associated Press that the rapper had suffered a heart attack but declined to confirm reports that DMX suffered drug overdose prior to the cardiac incident.

DMX first sprang to widespread public acclaim in 1998 with the release of his debut studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Since then, he’s released four more chart-toppers, including “…And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ” and was nominated for three Grammy Awards.