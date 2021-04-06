The MLC Explained: All your questions answered in a free webinar series

(Hypebot) — Starting later this Thursday, The Mechanical Licensing Collective will host a free 4-part webinar series to explain how to become a member and being the process of collecting past and future royalties.

Each 30-minute webinar is open to both current and prospective MLC members. MLC membership is free.

The importance of musical works data accuracy and The MLC’s royalty distribution process will also be covered.

The Mechanical Licensing Collective Explained: A Four-Part Webinar Series

The Basics: What is The MLC and Who Should be a Member?

April 8

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

This introductory webinar will cover how and why The MLC was created and the scope of the organization’s work, as well as address some of the most commonly asked questions about The MLC and outline who should become an MLC Member in order to receive any mechanical royalties they may be owed.

Register Here

Membership 101: How to Join The MLC

April 15

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

This webinar will walk participants through the process of joining The MLC and provide a tour of The MLC Portal – where Members register, maintain and update all of their musical works data – to showcase its functionality and capabilities.

Register Here

Data Accuracy and Why it Matters

April 22

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

During this webinar, participants will learn why it’s so important to register accurate and complete musical works data with The MLC and learn first-hand how resources like The MLC’s Data Quality Initiative (DQI) make it quick and easy to submit the most precise data to The MLC Portal.

Register Here

Getting Paid: The MLC’s Royalty Distribution Process

April 29

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

The final webinar in the series will be devoted entirely to royalty distributions, covering the steps MLC Members need to take to ensure they receive all the royalties they are owed and explaining the schedule for The MLC’s monthly royalty distributions moving forward. It will also include a review of an actual MLC royalty distribution statement to showcase what rightsholders can expect.

Register Here