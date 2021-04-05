Todd Hartley Named SVP Legal & Business Affairs At CMA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the hiring of Todd Hartley, who was named Senior Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs at the trade organization.

Hartley will take up his new role, effective April 7th and will oversee the contractual, legal and business practices for the CMA’s events and television properties. He will also serve as a staff liaison for Board’s Governance Committee.

He joins the CMA from Bridgestone Americas, Inc. where he was Senior Counsel for Marketing, Advertising and Communications. During his tenure at Bridgestone, Hartley e supported marketing and corporate communication, product and digital marketing, training and education, lifestyle, event and sports marketing, social media, and related teams at Bridgestone.

As well, he oversaw negotiations with sports and entertainment partners and defended advertising, marketing, and related consumer protection actions brought by the Federal Trade Commission, National Advertising Division, Ad Standards Canada, state attorney generals, competitors, and consumer class actions.

Along with Hartley’s hire, the CMA also announced several international promotions, including Catherine Frizzell, who has been named Vice President, Marketing; Amanda Eckard who was promoted to Head, Creative & Content Development, and Pamela Hothorn to Senior Manager, Creative Operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to our senior management team at CMA,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “With his extensive marketing, creative, digital and partnership experience, Todd will be a vital asset to our Business Affairs department and crucial in continuing CMA’s strategic growth across the new media landscape. I am also delighted to see Catherine, Amanda and Pamela step into their new roles at CMA. Across Catherine and Amanda’s extensive tenure, 16 and 19 years respectively, they have offered continued leadership and innovative perspectives that have been invaluable in creatively adapting strategies and content to move Country Music forward, while Pamela has been instrumental in maintaining and furthering the CMA brand across all of our creative operations,” she added.