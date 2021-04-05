Bill Burr Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — While many artists are pushing their North American tours off to 2022, comedian Bill Burr announced he will be hitting the road later this year Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, St. Louis and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour, which was rescheduled from last year, will now start on July 2nd at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and wrap on December 30th at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix.

The tour includes a fistful of new dates that weren’t part of the previously announced tour itinerary.

Dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the undisputed heavyweight champ of rage-fueled humor” Burr is starring in the Netflix animated series “F Is For Family” as well as Disney+’s hit show “The Mandalorian.”

BILL BURR TOUR 2021 DATES:

Jul 2 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Sept 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept 5 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center*

Sept 15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheater*

Sept 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Sept 30 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre*

Oct. 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake Casino*

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre*

Oct 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 21 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater*

Nov 5 – Reno, NV – Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort

Nov 6 – San Jose, CA – Center for the Performing Arts*

Nov 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre*

Dec 10 – Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall*

*New Show