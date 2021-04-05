The Tedeschi Trucks Band Postpones Their 2021 Tour Until Next Year

(CelebrityAccess) — The Tedeschi Trucks Band announced that due to the “ongoing uncertainty” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, they are postponing their planned Wheels of Soul North American tour until 2022.

The tour, which was originally scheduled to start on June 26th, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, will now kick off on June 24th, 2022.

For the rescheduled run, TTB Los Lobos will replace the previously announced support act St. Paul and the Broken Bones and keyboardist Gabe Dixon and his trio will round out the three-band bill next year as originally planned

Rescheduled dates for several shows, including Cincinnati, Ohio on July 11, and Red Rocks on July 30 & 31st, have yet to be announced while shows in Vienna, Virginia on July 21 and 22, and Harrington, Delaware on July 27 have been canceled.

“We are extremely disappointed at having to postpone Wheels of Soul again,” says Derek Trucks. “We’re all missing the energy of live music – and there’s nothing like playing these large, outdoor shows alongside bands we admire. We were really hoping to get back on stage and dive into some fun big band collaborations with St. Paul, but unfortunately, with all the uncertainty, it just couldn’t work this year.”

While the tour is on hold until next year, the TTB announced plans for some socially-distanced, limited capacity shows for this summer, with the details to be announced in the near future.

WHEELS OF SOUL – 2021 DATES NEW 2022 DATES

6/26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Rschd: 6/24/22

6/27 Mobile, AL Mobile Civic Center Rschd: 6/25/22

6/30 Canandaigua, NY CMAC Rschd: 7/1/22

7/2 Saratoga Springs, NY SPAC Rschd: 7/3/22

7/3 Gilford, NH BNH Pavilion Rschd: 7/2/22

7/4 Essex Junction, VT Midway Lawn Rschd: 7/9/22

7/6 Philadelphia, PA Mann Rschd: 7/8/22

7/9 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Rschd: 7/21/22

7/10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pav Rschd: 7/23/22

7/11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend TBA

7/13 Lewiston, NY Artpark Rschd: 7/12/22

7/14 Indianapolis, IN White River Rschd: 6/28/22

7/15 Aurora, IL RiverEdge Park Rschd: 7/26/22

7/17 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl Rschd: 7/6/22

7/18 Patchogue, NY Great South Bay Rschd 7/10/22

7/20-21 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap Rschd: 7/19/22

7/23-24 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Rschd: 7/15-7/16

7/25 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center Rschd: 7/24/22

7/27 Harrington, DE Delaware State Fair Cancelled

7/30-31 Morrison, CO Red Rocks TBA