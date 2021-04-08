Khalid Drops Out Of The Lineup For Summerfest 2021

MILWAUKEE, Wis (CelebrityAccess) — R&B and pop singer Khalid has become the second major artist to back out of a headlining slot at this year’s Summerfest.

According to Summerfest, Khalid’s performance on the festival’s newly revamped American Family Insurance Amphitheater has been called off due to artist availability.

Khalid was originally scheduled to perform at the festival in 2020 but was rescheduled to perform this year after Summerfest, along with just about every other live event, was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Summerfest was originally slated to take place this June with Khalid set for June 24th, but in February, organizers announced that the festival had been pushed back to September to create more room for the vaccine rollout to be successful.

Summerfest is now scheduled for Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11 and 16 to 18. Other headliners who have yet to have confirmed dates announced for 2021 include Guns N’ Roses, Luke Bryan, Justin Bieber, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, and blink-182.

Halsey, who was also lined up to headline Summerfest 2020, backed out of her scheduled appearance for this year in January along with the rest of her tour plans for this year.

As the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel noted, most of the announced headliners appearing at Summerfest were doing so as stops on fully routed tours and without the routing, the financial calculus for the Summerfest show may no longer make sense.

“We have holds on most of the dates going into September,” Bob Babisch, Summerfest’s longtime Vice President of Entertainment told the newspaper. “A lot of our (previously announced) amphitheater shows are moving to new dates.”