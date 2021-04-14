Live Nation Hires Sherri Sosa To Lead Its New Venue Management Division, Venue Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has named longtime facilities management veteran Sherri Sosa as President of the entertainment company’s newly launched venue management business Venue Nation.

In the newly created role, Sosa will collaborate with Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts and Tom See, Chief Operating Officer of Venue Nation to oversee the operations of Live Nation’s portfolio of venues, including amphitheaters, ballrooms, theaters, and clubs, such as the House of Blues chain.

Sosa will also work to maintain relationships with key artist and partners, Live Nation said.

“It is an incredible honor to be leading Venue Nation’s robust portfolio of venues across the U.S. during this pivotal time for the industry,” said Sherri Sosa. “Venues are at the heart of the live music experience, and I am excited to help continue to grow the business with the best in class venues management team at Live Nation and to be able to bridge my years of experience in entertainment and hospitality with my passion for live events.”

Sosa brings significant experience to her new role, and prior to joining live Nation, she spent almost two decades with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, where she held multiple senior roles, including overseeing the growth of brands such as the Flamingo, Paris, Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Harrah’s New Orleans.

As well, during her tenure at Caesars, Sosa help to launch a range of diverse customer-facing initiatives such celebrity chef restaurants and tourist attractions to creating VIP experiences.

“We are excited to have Sherri join our team and lead our world-class portfolio of venues across the U.S.,” said Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts. “Venues are the heart of the industry, where artists and fans come together for unforgettable live music, and we cannot wait to see Sherri help take Venue Nation to the next level. Her experience in bringing brand experiences to life and her passion for the guest experience are sure to energize our venues as we welcome live music back into our lives.”

Sherri received her Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Marketing from the University of Manitoba and her Master of Business Administration from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.