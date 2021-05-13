Canada’s Unison Fund Launches The Band Together In Unison Campaign

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Unison Fund, a Canadian charity that provides counselling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community, announced the launch of Band Together In Unison a campaign seeking to raise a millon dollars to support the organization’s efforts to combat the financial and psychological impact of the pandemic on the nation’s music industry.

The campaign has received support from both the business community, including Amazon Music, as well as Canadian recording artists, including Nickelback, Eleanor McCain, The Tragically Hip and more who have provided generous financial donations, according to the Unison Fund.

“It’s inspiring to see our music community come together to support and lift up our peers during this difficult time,” said Amanda Power, Executive Director, The Unison Fund. “While the donations raised will significantly help, much more is needed. We encourage those who have the means to support this charitable effort so that all music people affected by this crisis can receive the financial assistance they need.”

Since the start of the pandemic 12 months ago, The Unison Fund has provided more than $2.3 million to the Canadian music community in financial support alone, assisting more than 2,200 entertainment industry people and their families. However, the need the Unison Fund is facing is sharp, with a 3,021% increase in emergency financial assistance applications in 2020 alone.

“THIS IS CRITICAL,” shares Power. “It is more important than ever to collectively come together to ensure that The Unison Fund can continue to help where they are needed most.”

The Unison Fund is soliciting donations to support their mission but has also asked for help in getting its message out.

From the Unison Fund:

For those unable to support the campaign with a financial gift, The Unison Fund is asking everyone from actors, athletes, celebrities, musicians and more to MAKE SOME NOISE and CONNECT SOCIALLY by sharing key messages found HERE.

• Since March 2020, the industry has reported a 92% average revenue loss (Canadian Live Music Association).

• 64% of the live music industry is at risk of permanent closure (CLMA).

• 1 in 4 arts, entertainment, and recreation workers lost their job in 2020 (CLMA).

• 85% of professional musicians agree that without live performances, they will have a difficult time making a living (CLMA).

• In 2020, The Unison Fund saw a 3,021% increase in applications for emergency financial aid

• Since the start of the pandemic, the number of urgent mental health crisis intervention cases have increased by 208%, with a 142% increase in demand for counselling services.

• The Unison Fund’s work in response to the COVID-19 crisis reinforces our vital role in Canada’s arts and entertainment ecosystem. Unison has helped 2,200+ music community members, and their families, with our programs, surpassing over $2.3M+ in funds dispersed in 2020.