The Terminal On Track To Open In Houston In November

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation shared some details about The Terminal, a brand new concert venue which is on track to open in Houston in November.

The 5,000-capacity venue is located in Post Houston, a mixed-use development in the city’s downtown where the historic former Barbara Jordan Post Office is currently undergoing a transformation to a cultural and retail hub.

The concert hall will feature general admission audience areas, as well as seated balconies dubbed “Tribune Tiers” for well-heeled concert-goers that Live Nation says will provide an “intimate” concert experience despite being off the main floor .

Designed by internationally renowned firm OMA, led by OMA Partner Jason Long, Live Nation’s The Terminal will feature an innovative venue that’s intended to present the illusion of wall-to-wall fans for artists on the stage, with aisles and walkways all designed at angles to be obscured from the main performance area.

“The Terminal will be a great addition to the live music scene in Houston giving artists and fans more options to connect at concerts,” said Sherri Sosa, President, Venue Nation. “We look forward to the Terminal bringing hundreds of shows to the city once it opens its doors, not only delivering some great live music but also creating new jobs for the community.”

The Terminal’s show scheduled is expected to be announced in July ahead of the venue’s planned November debut.