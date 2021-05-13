Live Nation Partners With Bottled Water Maker Liquid Death

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced it has taken an equity stake in Liquid Death, a brand of prepackaged water who will become the exclusive water distributor at about 120 of the promoter’s venues and festivals in the U.S.

According to Live Nation, they participated in Series C funding round for Liquid Death, along with several high-profile artists, including Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Aoki, Tony Hawk, Kelly Campbell, and Michael Dubin among others.

As part of their investment, Live Nation will also be supporting Liquid Death through marketing initiatives. Liquid Death will be integrated across concession service points, on-screen media commercials, and signage throughout venues and to be determined festivals.

Live Nation also touted the deal with Liquid Death as a key part of their sustainability initiative. Unlike many purveyors of bottled water, Liquid Death eschews the plastic bottles used by many of its rivals, and instead uses aluminum pint-sized ‘tallboy’ cans which are more easily recycled.

As a cheeky marketing initiative, they are also helping customers to return the plastic bottle waste from their rivals by providing prepaid and addressed mailing envelopes to mail used water bottles back to their place of origin.

“We’ve always run Liquid Death like it’s a band, so getting to partner with Live Nation is a huge milestone and honor for us,” said Mike Cessario, co-founder & CEO of Liquid Death. “Music has been a huge part of our DNA since the beginning. We can’t wait to get back to live shows, support our favorite artists, and help kill plastic water bottles at concerts.”

“We’re all ready to be back at live events, and as we return we want to continue taking steps to be more sustainable,” added Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. “We’ve found the perfect partner in Liquid Death – whose passion for music and protecting the planet will feed seamlessly into Live Nation’s future plans and events.”

The financial details of Live Nation’s investment in Liquid Death were not disclosed.