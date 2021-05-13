The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Dexter Holland

Dexter Holland is the lead singer and songwriter for the Offspring. We discuss his upbringing in Orange County, the formation of the band, his education, his Ph.D., his reaction to the band’s “overnight” success with “Come Out and Play,” label deals, his hot sauce, his plane and…

