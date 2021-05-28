International Festival Forum To Return To Live This September

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After going virtual like most of the live entertainment world in 2020, organizers of the International Festival Forum announced the event will return to in-person this year.

Set for London from September 28-30, the festival industry confab will feature showcases, conference sessions, keynotes, parties and networking.

As in past years, the IFF for 2021 will be invite-only with more than 800 delegates expected to attend the event which may well be the first major international confab for the festival industry in the last 18 months.

For those who can’t attend this year, the IFF said it plans to make “most” of the content from this year’s conference available online after the conclusion of the event.

Information on registering for the event, or requesting an invitation can be found here: https://iff.rocks/register/