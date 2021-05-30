Two Killed, At Least 20 Injured During Shooting At A Concert In Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Two people are dead and at least 20 injured after gunmen opened fire at a concert in Miami early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the alleged gunmen arrived in an SUV which approached the front of the business, three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd before fleeing the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and found two deceased victims at the scene. Eight additional people were transported to area hospitals and twelve addition victims found other transportation to seek medical care.

According to the Miami-Dade Police, at least one victim was transported in critical condition.

The Miami Herald reported that the alleged perpetrators wore hoods and ski masks and were equipped with both handguns and assault rifles.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said in a tweet following the shooting.

The banquet hall, the El Mula, was hosting the concert, which was organized by Alley Boy Music Group and which served as an album release party for Miami rapper ABMG Spitta, according to several event flyers obtained by the Miami Herald.