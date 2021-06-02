Slipknot Revive Knotfest Roadshow For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal icons Slipknot plan to return to the road with a revived Knotfest Roadshow.

The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, will be preceded by a previously announced hometown show in Des Moines National Balloon Classic Field on September 25th.

The first official date of the tour comes 3 days later when Slipknot performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Hollywood, Florida, and closes out with a final show at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on November 2nd.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon,” said Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

The tour will also feature support from the likes of Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange on most dates.

Slipknot is touring behind their latest album We Are Not Your Kind, but also recently revealed they have returned to the studio to work on new material. The band will be offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the creative process to subscribers on their fan site.

The full list of announced shows

Tue – 9/28/2021 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed – 9/29/2021 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Fri – 10/1/2021 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat – 10/2/2021 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun – 10/3/2021 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue – 10/5/2021 – Syracuse, NY – St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri – 10/8/2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat – 10/9/2021 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun – 10/10/2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue – 10/12/2021 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Wed – 10/13/2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri – 10/15/2021 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

Sun – 10/17/2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue – 10/19/2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed – 10/20/2021 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri – 10/22/2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat – 10/23/2021 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun – 10/24/2021 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Tue – 10/26/2021 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu – 10/28/2021 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri – 10/29/2021 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

Sat – 10/30/2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon – 11/1/2021 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue – 11/2/2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Knotfest Festival

**No Code Orange