Justin Bieber To Host Destination Weekend Event In Las Vegas

CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
(CelebrityAccess) — Justin Bieber is partnering with experiential event travel company Pollen Presents to host Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender from October 7-10th.

The event, curated by Justin Bieber will include a selection of musical entertainment as well as a ‘bespoke’ itinerary of activities based around his own personal interests.

The weekend will be anchored by a headlining performance from Bieber with additional details about the lineup announced in the coming weeks.

As well, attendees will be able to participate in a skate session and skate park takeover, pop-ups of Bieber’s favorite foods, nightclub events, and poolside fun.

