Joi Brown Joins ICM Partners As Head of Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the hire of label industry veteran Joi Brown as the agency’s new Head of Strategic Partnerships.

In her new role, Brown will help ICM Partners clients leverage the agency’s branding expertise. Based in New York, Brown will report to Lorrie Bartlett, Co-Head of Talent at ICM Partners, and take up her new duties officially on September 7th.

Brown joins ICM after more than two decades at Atlantic Records, where she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Partnerships. While at Atlantic as part of the label’s global brand partnerships and commercial licensing team, she worked with brands such as MasterCard, LVMH, L’Oreal, Covergirl, Puma, McDonald’s to Google Pixel, and artist such as Bazzi, Cardi B; Charli XcX, Janelle Monae, Kehlani, Kmichelle, Lizzo, Missy Elliott, Rico Nasty, Rita Ora and Wiz Khalifa.

In 2016, Brown founded Culture Creators, a platform that creates events highlighting the contribution of female and black creators to culture and innovation. The organization’s flagship event, “The Annual Innovators and Leaders” Awards brunch, has celebrated the accomplishments of artists and creators such as Tiffany Haddish, Kenya Barris, Charles D. King, Rikki Hughes, James Lopez, Laz Alonso, Angela Rye, Kevin Liles, IMAN, and Bethann Hardison.

Brown will continue to operate Culture Creators while at ICM, the company said.

“We have followed and admired Joi’s career for many years and are excited on many levels to bring her into the ICM Partners family. In addition to being a tremendous marketing executive who will add great value to our clients in all departments, with Culture Creators, she has become a magnet in the Black community, to connect aspiring executives with the leaders of our industry. We fully support her efforts and look forward to her leading that organization to new heights,” said Mark Siegel, Adam Schweitzer, and Lorrie Bartlett in a joint press statement.

“I am so excited to join ICM Partners and get the opportunity to work across all departments to connect our renowned clients with strategically targeted brands. The marketing world is alive with possibilities and I can’t wait to dig in and get working for ICM’s tremendous clients,” added Brown.