WMG’s Central Europe’s Bernd Dopp To Retire In October, Doreen Schimk And Fabian Drebe To Be Co-CEOs

(CelebrityAccess) — Bernd Dopp, the longtime Chairman and CEO of Warner Music Central Europe announced that he is stepping down from his leadership role at the label.

Following his departure, Co-Presidents Doreen Schimk, Managing Director, Media & Brands, and Fabian Drebes, Managing Director, International will share leadership of the company, starting on October 1st.

“Bernd is an incredible music man, who is known for his passionate advocacy on behalf of our artists. But, just as importantly, he’s also created a welcoming, warm culture at Warner Music Central Europe that’s impressed everyone who’s experienced it. Doreen Schimk, Fabian Drebes and his entire team have just helped Bernd deliver the most successful year in the history of the company. That’s an incredible reflection on all three of them and means we’re making this transition from a position of strength,” said Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music for Warner Music Group and Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group in a joint statement.

“Working with Bernd Dopp has been about learning from excellence. He’s our most influential mentor. He continuously pushed us and himself forward with enthusiasm, empathy, and experience. As a true leader and music icon, he leaves behind a great and valuable legacy in the music industry and deserves our biggest respect. Thank you for being an inspiration,” said Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes.

“My mission is accomplished and now it’s time for a change of generation. It was an honor and a privilege to experience this incredible journey with Warner Music. Now I am proud to hand over the responsibility for the company to Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes. They’re both highly respected in the artist community, as well as in the local and international music business. They’re truly among the most excellent music executives in Europe and I have absolute confidence in both to lead the company into an even more successful future. I wish them all the best, lots of success and a great deal of pleasure! Of course, I would like to thank my entire team and all the artists I have had the privilege to work with and for. I had a great time!” added Bernd Dopp.

Dopp will be the second member of WMG’s European leadership team to retire in the last year, following Thierry Chassagne’s exit from Warner Music France last autumn.