Korn Postpones Shows After Jonathan Davis Tests Positive For COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Korn has been forced to postpone or outright cancel a string of dates on their “’68 and Fire from the Gods” tour with Staind after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Korn announced the news via social media: “On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.”

The post went on to assure the band’s fans that Davis is recovering and in otherwise as fine a fettle as some afflicted with a potentially serious respiratory disease can be.

“Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again,” a rep for the band said in Facebook.

The following shows have been rescheduled:

8/17 – Wantagh, NY moving to 9/28

8/18 – Holmdel, NJ moving to 9/26

8/20 – Hartford, CT moving to 10/2

8/21 – Mansfield, MA moving to 10/1

8/22 – Gilford, NH moving to 10/3

Davis’ illness also led to two dates being canceled outright due to scheduling conflicts, including Korn’s August 24th show in Darien Center, New York, and August 25th in Syracuse, New York.

Ticketholders for both of those affected dates will be contacted regarding refunds.

As of now, Korn is scheduled to return to the road on August 27th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Il.