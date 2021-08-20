James Taylor & Jackson Browne Expand U.S. Tour With Additional Fall Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — While many artists are stepping back from tour plans amid the summer surge of COVID-19, James Taylor and Jackson Browne are following a different path and announced a slew of new North American dates for this fall.

The new shows, which features James Taylor and his All-Star Band with Browne as a special guest, encompass 18 additional dates set for the fall of 2021.

The fall leg of the tour is scheduled to get underway on October 16th at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with North American dates stretching through November and December before wrapping at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on December 13th.

Taylor and Browne are then slated to head across the Atlantic for a series of performances in the UK and Europe, starting at L’Olympia in Paris on January 18th and concluding at Auditorio Nacional in Madrid on March 3rd.

Presales for the newly announced U.S. dates will begin Monday, August 23 at 10am local time.