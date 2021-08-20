The Kings Of Leon Postpone Shows After A Member Of The Band’s Team Tests Positive For COVID

(CelebrityAccess) — The Kings of Leon have been forced to postpone or cancel a string of upcoming shows after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Kings of Leon will postpone their next few tour dates due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID,” a spokesperson or the band said in a statement published on social media.

The spokesperson said the Kings are currently slated to return to the stage for their August 27th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA.

“The band has worked hard to reschedule postponed show dates to the best of their ability. Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability, the Cuyahoga Falls, OH show date is cancelled. All other postponed shows have been rescheduled to later dates.”

The full list of impacted dates:

August 19, 2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center- CANCELLED

August 20, 2021- Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI- RESCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 9, 2021

August 22, 2021- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center- RESCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 7, 2021

August 24, 2021- Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion- RESCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 10, 2021

August 25, 2021- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater- RESCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 11, 2021