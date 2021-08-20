Nine Inch Nails Cancels For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Trent Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails pulled the plug on all remaining shows for the rest of 2021, due to the continuing malaise of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year,” a statement from NIN said.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet,” the statement continued.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right,” the statement concluded.

As of now, the only date currently active on NIN’s website is Hellfest, where they are scheduled to appear next year on June 24th.