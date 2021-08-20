BTS Scraps ‘Map Of The Soul’ Tour

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — K-pop icons BTS have officially canceled plans for a their ‘Map of the Soul’ international tour citing the logistics of touring amid the latest surge of the pandemic.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” a post from Big Hit Music, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS.

“Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the statement added.

The tour was originally scheduled to start in April 2020 but was postponed in the early days of COVID-19, as BTS pivoted to highly successful virtual concerts, which Big Hit said may continue.

Like the U.S., South Korea has faced a new surge of COVID-19 infections as the delta variant continues to spread. On Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced 2,052 new COVID-19 cases, with some of the highest new infection rates seen in the Eastern Asian nation since the pandemic began.