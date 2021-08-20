Florida Georgia Line Cancel 2021 Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line have become the latest major touring act to cancel their current tour plans due to the pandemic.

The duo announced via social media on Friday that they have made the decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2021 in hopes that the new year will be more felicitous for artists on the road.

“While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. We love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right,” the statement from FGL said.

The tour was scheduled to start at Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood in Atlanta on September 24th and wrap at the newly opened Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 20th.

For all current ticketholders, refunds will be issued to the original payment method used at the time of purchase.