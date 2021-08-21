NYC’s ‘Homecoming’ Concert Was Canceled In The Middle Of Barry Manilow’s Set Due To Dangerous Weather

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York City’s “Homecoming” concert at Central Park was abruptly halted on Saturday due to potentially dangerous lightning storms connected to the approach of Hurricane Henri.

The halt in the show came in the middle of a performance by headliner Barry Manilow when concertgoers were told proceed to vehicles and protected areas away from the event center, according to CelebrityAccess’ Laura Rode, who attended the event.

Rode told CelebrityAccess that, ironically, Manilow was just about to play his hit ‘I made it through the rain’ before the concert was called due to weather.

A number of major artists who were scheduled e to perform at the show, were unable to take the stage due to the weather including The Killers, Elvis Costello, and Bruce Springsteen.

Some concertgoers were frustrated by the rain cancellation.

“We just got in so we’re triggered. We just got in and they’re like ‘Evacuate,’ Brandee McDermott, 26, Bay Ridge, told the New York Post. “You’re deploying the national Guard yet you’re having a concert? They see the storm coming and they do nothing about it. They pretend it’s not happening.”

Update: After the inclement weather passed, the concert resumed without an audience.