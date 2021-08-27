Longtime Paradise Artists Agent Charlie Davis Dead At 68

AUBURN, PA (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran talent agency Charlie Davis died on August 25th in Auburn Pennsylvania. He was 68.

His passing was announced by his longtime agency home, Paradise Artists, who said that he died unexpectedly. A cause of death was not disclosed.

With decades of experience in the live music industry, Davis began his career as the Road Manager for Peter Frampton during the Frampton Comes Alive! Tour and later served as manager for rock legend Chucky Checker for more than 30 years.

He joined Paradise Artists in 1996 where he remained until his passing.

During his long tenure with the agency, he worked with artists such as Bad Company, REO Speedwagon, Foghat, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Steppenwolf, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Weird Al Yankovic, Foreigner’s Lou Gramm, ASIA, Tommy James & The Shondells, Chuck Negron from Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Bobby Rydell, and many more.

As well, he served on board of directors of the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

“Charlie Davis was one-of-a-kind. He was universally loved by everyone in the industry and was a dear, dear friend and family member for all of us at Paradise. It is an understatement to say that he will be dearly missed,” said Paradise Artists’ Howie Silverman.

Davis is survived by his wife Cheryl Mahoney-Davis, stepdaughter Heather Philips, and granddaughters Shannon and Sonia Philips.

A viewing for Charlie is scheduled for Monday evening, August 30th, 2021, at the Dutcavich Funeral Home in Minersville, PA with the service to follow Tuesday, August 31st, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Charlie’s memory to the Schuylkill Haven School District Music Department located at 501 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA, 17972.