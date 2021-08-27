Just 12% of AM/FM Radio Listening Happens Online

(Hypebot) — Just 12% of listening to AM/FM happens via streaming and that represents a new high for Americans 13 years and older.

The stat from Edison Research confirms both current consumer preference for more personalized on-demand streams like Spotify as well as a huge opportunity for radio to grow its audience online.

“To realize growth, radio has to capitalize on its content being available beyond just a traditional radio receiver,” said Laura Ivey, Director of Research at Edison Research. “The challenge is how to convince listeners to follow radio content on different devices – radio not on ‘a radio.”

