Arena Network Names Justin Kujawa Director Of Booking

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Arena Network announced the hire of Justin Kujawa, who will serve as Booking Director for the venue alliance.

In his new role, Kujawa will identify and secure national and regional bookings for the company’s member venues.

“My years of experience as a talent buyer in many different markets throughout the country has provided me with a unique perspective to help Arena Network’s venue members,” said Kujawa. “I’ve been fortunate enough to build strong relationships with agents and promoters alike, and I’m looking forward to driving more content to our venues and getting to know many new markets and venue execs in the process”

Kujawa joins Arena Network after a long tenure at the Los Angeles offices of Nederlander Concerts, where he oversaw bookings for venues such as The Greek Theatre, Vina Robles Amphitheater and The Forum, among others.

Before Nederlander, he spent 17 years with Live Nation, starting at Deer Creek Music Center in Indianapolis in operations, and working his way up to the role of Talent Buyer.

“We are thrilled to have Justin joining our team,” stated Arena Network CEO, Andrew Prince. “As we all navigate this unprecedented time and venues welcome back fans, having someone with his experience and knowledge will be an incredible asset to all our members. We couldn’t be happier to have Justin with us as we continue to grow our membership and services.”