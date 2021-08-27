Two Kid Rock Shows At Billy Bob’s Texas Canceled After ‘Half’ Of His Band Contracts COVID-19

FT WORTH (CelebrityAccess) — Two Kid Rock shows planned for this weekend at Billy Bob’s Texas have been canceled after several of his band members contracted COVID-19.

In a series of seemingly angry tweets, the outspoken Kid said the venue made the decision to pull the plug on the shows and that he would have moved forward with the planned performances.

“I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking covid (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated. I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just juggle…Deez Nutz!! – or at least try to entertain u good folks. But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have too. For this, I am sorry,” he wrote in the series of tweets.

This wouuld have been the second week in a row that Kid Rock performed at Billy Bob’s after playing two sold-out shows there last week in front of about 9,000 fans.