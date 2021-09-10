NITO 2.0: National Independent Talent Organization’s Frank Riley Shares What’s Next

(Hypebot) — Frank Riley, president of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) and founder of High Road Touring shared a hint of what’s next for the association of independent music agents and managers.

NITO lobbied successfully to insert language into the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operating Grant program which provided funds that helped to save several hundred independent music agents and managers survive the near-total collapse of their businesses during the pandemic.

But Riley and NITO are determined that SVOG grants only be the first of many initiatives for a newly empowered and united indie live music sector.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing more details about our upcoming efforts to keep our artists and their fans safe, our businesses open, and speak collectively to the general public about the need to be vaccinated,” wrote NITO.

“Rather than being satisfied that we implemented a grant program that helped save a large swath of independents,” added Riley” “it’s time we double-down and refocus our collective attention on other looming issues that are threats to the way we do business and – indeed – our very existence.”