The Steven Tanger Center Opens Its Doors Ahead Of Its Inaugural Broadway Season

GREENSBORO, NC (CelebrityAccess) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts kicked off its inaugural season with a series of concerts and live events and is preparing to host the first in a series of touring Broadway productions, starting in October.

The 3,000-capacity performing arts center was originally scheduled to open in March with concerts and VIP events featuring Josh Goban, Tony Bennett, and Jay Leno, but the opening was delayed by the pandemic.

The revised opening took place on September 2nd when the Tanger Center hosted a performance by Grammy award winner and hometown icon Rhiannon Giddens and a select group of her friends, including Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi.

Since then, the Tanger has hosted an impressive set of five more shows in just ten days, including performances by Darci Lynne Farmer, Nate Bargatze, and Michael Cavanaugh & the Greensboro Symphony, as well as the popular kids shw Blippi The Musical.

The Tanger’s inaugural Broadway season kicks off on October 6th with a presentation of Wicked, followed by Beautiful: The Carole King Musical starting on November 4. Dear Evan Hansen begins on December 7; followed by Come From Away starting December 28th; Disney’s The Lion King starting February 23rd; and Mean Girls starting September 13.