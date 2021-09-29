Bluesfest Organizers Applaud New South Wales Re-Opening Plan

BYRON BAY, Australia (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Byron Bay Bluesfest heralded the Government of New South Wales’ new road map to end most coronavirus restrictions, opening up the provinces economy, particularly its arts and entertainment sector.

A statement released by Peter Noble, Chairman of the Bluesfest Group of Companies and Bluesfest Festival Director said:

“How incredible it was to hear, not only for Bluesfest but for the entire Music Industry, the NSW Premier’s announcement earlier this week of the roadmap moving forward, the easing of restrictions, and the re-opening of the economy. It’s been a really tough journey for all of us in these times, and finally to see the way ahead feels like Christmas has come early!”

“How wonderful it is to be able to tell all of you Bluesfest will be happening … OFFICIALLY !”

“Between now and Easter 2022 we will continue to work closely with the NSW Department of Health developing our COVID-19 Safety Plan for Bluesfest 2022 and, as these plans develop, we will be making regular announcements to our loyal Bluesfest fans to keep them informed as to how we will make their Bluesfest experience a safe one.”

“The NSW Premier’s announcement leads us to believe that it will be quite different from what we may have originally expected … by that we mean it will be much closer to a normal Bluesfest after all! We suspect, based on the NSW Premiers statement on Monday, that entry conditions may differ for those who choose to remain unvaccinated than for those fully vaccinated, but those details are not clear yet. What truly matters is that we will be in a position to present to EVERYONE, and that the world is opening up again!”

“By the time Bluesfest 2022 comes around, that same world will be at a place that allows us to present our festival complete with all its magic.”

“As a result, Bluesfest 2022 will revert to our normal five day format and on Thursday 14th April 2022 we will present a very special opening night, ‘THURSDAZE’, with a roll call of special talent carefully being selected by Peter Noble OAM. There will also be an all-indigenous component, plus an evening of special performances curated by a legend of the Australian music industry, incredible performances by some of Australia’s classic bands re-forming especially for the occasion, and quite a bit more.””

Noble also thanks Bluesfest’s patrons and friends for their support through the extended industry shutdown, stating:

“It’s been a hard road, with plenty of challenges and our Easter cancellation this year was the toughest experience we have ever had. Yet we have always believed in Music, and that we would return. We have worked every day since our original cancellation in 2020 to present the music we live for and to share that wonderful experience with you. Thank you in the most profound way for sticking with us and for holding on to your tickets through these recent times of re-scheduling. Thank you for your love and support – there isn’t any other festival-goer like a Bluesfester.”

“You have inspired us through these arduous times to keep going.”

“Take a bow. You are brilliant. And now that we can truly see the light … we can’t wait to present Bluesfest at Easter next year. It’s going to be a celebration like no other in our history.”

“We look forward to welcoming you to Bluesfest next Easter.”

The 2020 edition of Bluesfest, like many events, was canceled in the early days of the pandemic. Organizers were again forced to postpone the 2021 edition of the festival, just hours before the gates were set to open for fans following a coronavirus outbreak in Byron Bay. The festival was postponed until October, but was canceled yet again in August of this year.

A majority of the artists on the 2021 lineup have committed to perform at the festival in 2022.