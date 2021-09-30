Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar To Headline The Half Time Show For Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A hip-hop heavy lineup of veteran hitmakers, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as headliners for this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The concert will be the first time that all five artists have appeared on the same stage together and will be the first Super Bowl to take place in Los Angeles in more than 3 decades when the NFL’s Big Game lands at SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

Roc Nation and its founder, Jay Z, have served as strategic consults on live entertainment for the NFL for the past three years.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Along with the live entertainment at the Half Time Show, Pepsi and the NFL will support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school located in in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District. The school, based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, will provide an education focused on Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

Through the partnership, Pepsi and the NFL will collaborate with the school and local community to develop practical educational experiences and internships for the school’s students.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. The Half Time show will air live on NBC and Telemundo during the Super Bowl, and will be streamed live on Peacock.