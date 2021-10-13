Coachella And Stagecoach Relax Vaccination Policy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Coachella Music & Arts and Stagecoach festivals have revised its COVID-19 policy to no longer require full proof of vaccination for entry to the festival.

Fans can instead access the events by showing the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry to the event.

The shift in policy is an abrupt change for festival producer Goldenvoice, which as recently as October 1st, reaffirmed its commitment first announced in August to require all attendees and staff to provide proof of full vaccination for entry to any Goldenvoice venue or event.

However, the October 1st update noted that the policy was intended as “open-ended” with changes or reversals informed by current conditions in regards to factors such as infection rates and transmission data.

Coachella’s own COVID-19 policy page provides some insight into the policy change, noting: “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

“Our Company Health & Safety Policy & FAQ’s HERE are regularly updated in consideration for our fans, artists and event workers based on our ever-developing circumstances. Plans and mandates may continue to change. We will continue to update this page with developments and more details closer to the festival.”

The shift in policy was first reported by Variety.