67% Of U.S. Fans Want Vaccine Or Mask Mandates At Concerts

(Hypebot) — A survey by industry analysts Music Watch shows that 67% of U.S. fans are in favor of proof of vaccination or mask mandates at concerts.

15% of those surveyed said they would trust people to use their “common sense” when going to a show.

Just 6% say they will not attend a concert that has vaccine or mask mandates.

70% of those 753 surveyed said they had received both doses with that number rising to 80% for those who have attended a concert since 2019.

This is all good news for a concert industry struggling to recover hampered by ticket sales slowed by the Delta variant, postponed concerts caused by breakthrough cases among musicians, and a sluggish economy overall.

