Report: Tyga Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Tyga was reportedly arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday in connection to a felony domestic violence investigation.

According to the Associated Press, Tyga, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, posted an image of herself with a black eye on social media.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story, according to the AP.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond.

A rep for Tyga did not respond to a request for comment.