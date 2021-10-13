The U.S. To Ease Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Visitors From Canada And Mexico In November

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Officials with the United States Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S. will soon begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes.

“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a press statement. “Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”

A timeline for the updates on travel has not been fully revealed, with officials noting that the relaxed border rules will occur in two phases over the next few months.

The first phase, which starts in November, will begin allowing fully vaccinated travelers from Mexico or Canada to enter the United States at land and ferry points of entry for non-essential reasons.

Would-be travelers will be required to provide paperwork showing proof of vaccination.

The second phase, which begins in January, will require that all inbound foreign national travelers entering the U.S. for essential or non-essential reasons be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination.

According to DHS, the delay in implementation of the second phase is intended to allow sufficient time for essential travelers such as truckers, students, and healthcare workers to get vaccinated.