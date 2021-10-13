Anthony Hamilton Lined Up For A Benefit Concert At City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — City Winery Atlanta announced plans for a pair of rescheduled benefit concerts featuring Anthony Hamilton & Friends as they record a special acoustic version of his classic album “Home For The Holidaysl”

The concerts, which are scheduled for Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, will benefit the Anthony Hamilton T.A.S.T.E. Foundation, a national charitable organization dedicated to empowering and educating disadvantaged communities with an emphasis on black men, boys, women, and girls.

The organization’s programs seek to foster positive change in education, housing insecurity/homelessness, social injustice, prison reform, mental & physical health, leadership development, and mentoring.

Along with the benefit concert, guests will be treated to a grand buffet dinner, artist wine selections, and more.

For the benefit concerts, all guests will be asked to wear their Winter White Festival Holiday Attire and will be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID test from the past 72 hours, per the venue chain’s policies.

Fans can purchase tickets from Atlanta City Winery starting on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10am EST.