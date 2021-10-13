The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees To Strike On Monday Without A Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Matthew Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced that the union’s 60,000 members will officially go on strike on Monday if negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers don’t produce a deal.

Loeb said the negotiations will continue this week as the union seeks increased rest periods and meal breaks, as well as improved wages for those on the low end of the wage scale.

“However, the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” Loeb said in a press statement. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”

Last week, union members at 36 IATSE local unions across the country voted almost unanimously to authorize the walkout, with voter turnout of 90 percent and 98.6 percent of those voting in support of authorizing a strike. The strike will be the first general walkout in the union’s history.

The relationship between the IATSE and AMPTP have been upended by the rise of streaming, driven in part by increased production workloads from the requirements of content generation for the proliferation of streaming platforms, often at a lower pay scale and residual rates.

Studios have resisted some of the demands, citing losses from the impacts of the pandemic, which forced the cancellation or delays of numerous productions, sharply curtailed box office revenue and played havoc with theatrical release schedules.