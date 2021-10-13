New Zealand’s Bay Of Dreams Festival Canceled For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Bay Of Dreams, one of New Zealand’s largest music festivals, announced that the 2022 edition of the event has been canceled.

In announcing the cancellation, event organizers cited challenges in securing space for international artists to quarantine.

“As it stands, there is much uncertainty around the Trans-Tasman Bubble and quarantine spaces are extremely difficult to obtain; a queue of 30,000+ people are trying to gain access to a few thousand rooms. This results in a lot of uncertainty around which international artists will be able to enter NZ this summer.”

“At a time like this, we have two choices: we either promote something that is unlikely to proceed, or we shift into an event that we can confidently bring to life for you.”

“So with this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to give Bay Dreams the year off in 2022. It would be right to do a water down version. Bay Dreams is confirmed to return in 2023, when there will be greater clarity around hosting our major international talent.”

The festival, which included two events — one in Tauranga, starting on January 3rd, and a second in Nelson, starting on January 6th — were fully sold out.

In a statement, organizers said that refunds for the event were automatically being issued for all ticket holders.