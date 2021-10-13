Report: Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay And The Food Network Didn’t See Eye To Eye Over Money

(CelebrityAccess) — Famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay announced plans to part ways with his longtime cable television home at the Food Network last week and it should be surprising to no one that the breakup was prompted by a disagreement over money.

According to People Magazine, Flay, who is 56, was seeking to make a deal that topped fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s recent $80 million contract.

“Bobby wanted a contract in the ballpark of $100 million,” the source told People.

An unnamed source from Food Network seemed to confirm that the split was based on finances but noted that it’s difficult to compare the two chefs.

“Guy has a three-year deal. The terms of what Bobby was looking for were gravely different than just cash. The terms were longer, the scope of work was different and thus the dollars were different. It’s not just $80 million to $100 million,” the source told People.

The source added that the network was unwilling to budge on the contract negotiations but noted that the split was amicable.

“It was strictly business,” the source told the magazine.

Both Flay and Fieri are repped by WME.