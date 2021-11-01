CAA Promotes Nine New Agents And Execs

LOS ANGLES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency announced the expansion of its global Music Touring team with the promotions of a fistful of new agents and executives.

Newly minted agents, coordinators, and professionals at CAA include Zack Borson, Kaitlyn Bruce, Alex Douma, Kara Enos, Omar Garcia, Brian Greenwood, Ariel Happe, Brad Pophal, and Jamie Shaughnessy.

“Given what our industry has been through over the past 20 months, we’re incredibly proud of the Touring department’s accomplishments, and are blessed to have an amazing team that stayed focused and diligent throughout. We have also been fortunate to have fantastic agents and executives join us over these past months,” said CAA’s Head of Music Rob Light. “The entire team has worked tirelessly on behalf of our clients – their creativity and teamwork continues to serve the passions, needs, interests, and dreams of the incredibly talented artists we work with. Each of the nine people joining our Agent and Executive ranks today has earned their place among our talented colleagues and we look forward to their many successes ahead.”

New CAA Agents include:

Zack Borson, who joined CAA’s mailroom before he landed a role as an assistant to Co-Head of the Global Hip-Hop/R&B Touring Group Joe Hadley.

Alex Douma, whose resume includes past stints at Paradigm, Fat City Artists and RAD Entertainment.

Kara Enos, who began her career at CAA as an assistant and later was promoted to coordinator.

Omar Garcia, another mailroom vet who moved up to assistant on Co-Head of International Touring Chris Dalston, was also previously promoted to the role of coordinator.

Brian Greenwood started his career as an assistant at Paradigm before joining CAA.

Brad Pophal previously served as an assistant to agent Alex Becket and Co-Head of Contemporary Music Darryl Eaton, before being promoted to Coordinator.

Jamie Shaughnessy began his career at CAA and worked as an assistant for agents Claudio Lillo, Jake Leighton-Pope before he was promoted to coordinator.

CAA also announced the promotion of two new executives in marketing and brand partnerships.

Ariel Happe began her career as a PR assistant at Rock Paper Scissors, Inc. before making the jump to CAA. She was previously promoted to Coordinator in the agency’s Music Brand Partnerships division where she has not been named as an executive.

Kaitlyn also toiled as an assistant on the desk of Lucy Kozak before her elevation to professional in CAA’s Music Marketing division. Her latest promotion will see her elevated to the role of Executive within the division.

According to CAA, Borson, Douma, Garcia, and Pophal are based in Los Angeles; Bruce, Enos, and Happe are based in Nashville; Greenwood is based in New York; and Shaughnessy is based in London.