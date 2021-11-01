CJ LiveCity Breaks Ground On High Tech Arena Dedicated To K-Pop

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — CJ LiveCity, a subsidiary of South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM announced construction has finally begun for CJ LiveCity Arena, a major new arena that will be dedicated entirely to K-Pop.

The arena will leverage the popularity of Korean IP, including music, films, TV series and entertainment shows to create what is billed as a ‘spatial experience of K-Content both online and offline.’

Audiences will be able to visit a ‘Virtual LiveCity’ that displays augmented reality through Metaverse in conjunction with real-world experiences.

The arena will be able to accommodate concerts calling for up to 20,000 indoor seats with the ability to double that capacity for outdoor events.

The arena will be surrounded by a ‘Music District’ which includes cultural content companies and the landmark facilities, as well as retail shops, hospitality, restaurants, and waterfront gardens and other green areas.

Other technological features of the arena include a stage system that will reduce setup and breakdowns for shows, which CJ LiveCity anticipates will allow the arena to host more than 190 events a year.

The arena will also feature state-of-the-art sound and lights, backstage facilities and will include a dedicated rehearsal space for performing artists.

AEG has brought aboard to operate the new arena and to assist with booking international talent for the venue.

CJ LiveCity and its arena are scheduled to open in 2024.