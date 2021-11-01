Touring Artists Continue To Be Sidelined By COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Bryan Adams was forced to drop out of a scheduled appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Adams revealed via social media that both he and his daughter, Bunny, had also contracted the illness. According to Adams, he was vaccinated, and he suffered no ill effects from the virus but noted that his daughter had a sore throat for a while.

He’s scheduled to return to the stage on November 10th at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Veteran rocker Jon Bon Jovi revealed that he too has suffered a breakthrough infection of COVID-19.

As Variety reported, Bon Jovi was scheduled to appear at a fan event at Loews South Beach in Miami on Saturday but canceled only after fans had entered the venue.

According to NBC Miami, Bon Jovi and his band took rapid COVID-19 tests before the show and the 59-year-old rocker tested positive, prompting the last-minute cancellation.

The event, billed as a 3-day Halloween weekend getaway with Bon Jovi, was to have featured an acoustic storyteller performance and Q&A session as well as a photo op for fans.