Lee Greenwood To Take His 40 Years of Hits Tour On The Road In North America In 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — While 2021 was officially Lee Greenwood’s 40th anniversary as a recording artists, he announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2022 for a North American tour to mark the occasion.
Sponsored by ABC Supply Company, Inc., Greenwood’s “40 Years of Hits” tour kicks off on January 15th as part of the oceangoing Country Music Cruise, with more than 40 additional dates spread across the U.S. through the spring and summer.
The tour closes out on September 24th with a performance at Western Park Amphitheater in Vernal, Utah.
“This announcement is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a record year for us,” says Greenwood. “I have not done such a major tour in many years, normally it is one or two in a row and back home. This tour is going to have me performing at places from small to large, fair to festival, and everything in between.”
Dates already announced for the 2022 “40 Years of Hits Tour,” encompass both private and ticketed events and include:
JANUARY
15-18 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – Country Music Cruise
20-23 – Las Vegas, Nev. – PVT
FEBRUARY
4-15 – Honolulu, Hawaii – PVT
25 – Reidsville, N.C. – Showcase Theater
26 – Liberty, N.C. – Showcase Theater
MARCH
4 – Newberry, S.C. – Opera House
5 – Columbia, Tenn. – The Mulehouse
7-8 – Orlando, Fla. – PVT
9 – Plant City, Fla. – Strawberry Fest
10 – Daytona, Fla. – Full Throttle Bike Week
12 – Weirsdale, Fla. – Orange Blossom Opry
13 – Ft Pierce, Fla. – Sunrise Theater
22 – Crossville, Tenn. – Palace Theater
31 – Wausau, Wisc. – Grand Theater
APRIL
1 – Sheboygan, Wisc. – Weill Center
2 – Eau Claire, Wisc. – Pablo Center
8 – Watseka, Ill. – Watseka Theater
9 – St Charles, Ill. – Arcada Theater
28 – Mayetta, Kansas – Prairie Band Casino
29 – Mahnomen, Minn. – Shooting Star Casino
30 – Onamia, Minn. – Grand Casino
MAY
1 – Ottumwa, Iowa – Bridgeview Center
12 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – Pabst Theater
13 – Green Bay, Wisc. – Meyer Theater
14 – Marion, Ill. – Civic Center
20 – Galveston, Texas – PVT
28 – Houston, Texas – PVT
JUNE
18 – Anoka, Minn. – PVT
24 – Fredericksburg, Texas – Rockbox Theater
26 – Dallas, Texas – PVT
JULY
4 – Clarksville, Tenn. – American Countess
7 – Clayton, N.Y. – Opera House
8 – Niagra Falls, N.Y. – Bears Den Casino
9 – Niagra Falls, N.Y. – Bears Den Casino
10 – Clarksville, Tenn. – American Queen
11 – Clarksville, Tenn. – American Queen
AUGUST
3 – Albert Lea, MN – Freeborn County Fair
5 – Waco, TX – PVT
SEPTEMBER
16 – Fresno, CA – PVT
17 – Lodi, CA – Grape Fest
22 – Richfield, UT – RHS Theater
23 – Cedar City, UT – Heritage Theater
24 – Vernal, UT – Western Park Amp