Lee Greenwood To Take His 40 Years of Hits Tour On The Road In North America In 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — While 2021 was officially Lee Greenwood’s 40th anniversary as a recording artists, he announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2022 for a North American tour to mark the occasion.

Sponsored by ABC Supply Company, Inc., Greenwood’s “40 Years of Hits” tour kicks off on January 15th as part of the oceangoing Country Music Cruise, with more than 40 additional dates spread across the U.S. through the spring and summer.

The tour closes out on September 24th with a performance at Western Park Amphitheater in Vernal, Utah.

“This announcement is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a record year for us,” says Greenwood. “I have not done such a major tour in many years, normally it is one or two in a row and back home. This tour is going to have me performing at places from small to large, fair to festival, and everything in between.”

Dates already announced for the 2022 “40 Years of Hits Tour,” encompass both private and ticketed events and include:

JANUARY

15-18 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – Country Music Cruise

20-23 – Las Vegas, Nev. – PVT

FEBRUARY

4-15 – Honolulu, Hawaii – PVT

25 – Reidsville, N.C. – Showcase Theater

26 – Liberty, N.C. – Showcase Theater

MARCH

4 – Newberry, S.C. – Opera House

5 – Columbia, Tenn. – The Mulehouse

7-8 – Orlando, Fla. – PVT

9 – Plant City, Fla. – Strawberry Fest

10 – Daytona, Fla. – Full Throttle Bike Week

12 – Weirsdale, Fla. – Orange Blossom Opry

13 – Ft Pierce, Fla. – Sunrise Theater

22 – Crossville, Tenn. – Palace Theater

31 – Wausau, Wisc. – Grand Theater

APRIL

1 – Sheboygan, Wisc. – Weill Center

2 – Eau Claire, Wisc. – Pablo Center

8 – Watseka, Ill. – Watseka Theater

9 – St Charles, Ill. – Arcada Theater

28 – Mayetta, Kansas – Prairie Band Casino

29 – Mahnomen, Minn. – Shooting Star Casino

30 – Onamia, Minn. – Grand Casino

MAY

1 – Ottumwa, Iowa – Bridgeview Center

12 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – Pabst Theater

13 – Green Bay, Wisc. – Meyer Theater

14 – Marion, Ill. – Civic Center

20 – Galveston, Texas – PVT

28 – Houston, Texas – PVT

JUNE

18 – Anoka, Minn. – PVT

24 – Fredericksburg, Texas – Rockbox Theater

26 – Dallas, Texas – PVT

JULY

4 – Clarksville, Tenn. – American Countess

7 – Clayton, N.Y. – Opera House

8 – Niagra Falls, N.Y. – Bears Den Casino

9 – Niagra Falls, N.Y. – Bears Den Casino

10 – Clarksville, Tenn. – American Queen

11 – Clarksville, Tenn. – American Queen

AUGUST

3 – Albert Lea, MN – Freeborn County Fair

5 – Waco, TX – PVT

SEPTEMBER

16 – Fresno, CA – PVT

17 – Lodi, CA – Grape Fest

22 – Richfield, UT – RHS Theater

23 – Cedar City, UT – Heritage Theater

24 – Vernal, UT – Western Park Amp